Tuesday’s high school basketball

South Carolina High School League commissioner Jerome Singleton told 7 Sports Tuesday that his organization hopes to release the reclassification plan for the 2020-2022 schools years as early as Thursday.

The last reclassification in 2018 led to a lawsuit filed by a group of schools against the league and the Union County school district over the placement of Union County High School in 3A instead of 4A (their enrollment numbers complied with the larger classification) that was later settled.