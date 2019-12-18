Tuesday’s high school basketball

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 71, North Augusta 68
Abbeville 72, Crescent 40
Abbeville, La. 72, Crescent 40
Andrew Jackson 82, North Central 31
Blacksburg 68, Landrum 50
Brookland-Cayce 59, Swansea 41
Cane Bay 59, Ashley Ridge 55
Carolina Forest 85, Northwood Academy 73
Chapin 49, Strom Thurmond 42
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Northwestern 64
Chesterfield 56, Buford 48
Crestwood 51, Camden 49
Darlington 57, Lake City 43
Denmark-Olar 66, Wagener-Salley 63
Dorman 65, Mauldin 56
East Clarendon 65, Andrews 63, OT
Estill 68, Williston-Elko 45
Fort Dorchester 57, Wando 50
Gaffney 62, Riverside 56
Gray Collegiate Academy 79, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49
Great Falls 77, C.A. Johnson 42
Greenville 53, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 49
Greenville Hurricanes 66, Hampton Park Christian 59
High Point Academy 75, Dixie 51
Irmo 72, Newberry 34
J.L. Mann 67, Greenwood 62
James F. Byrnes 73, Hillcrest 51
Lakewood 63, River Bluff 57
Lancaster 44, Nation Ford 39
Lee Central 90, Central 50
Lexington 59, Gilbert 53
Lincoln County, Ga. 62, Fox Creek 43
Mid-Carolina 52, Eau Claire 43
Midland Valley 61, Columbia 43
Mullins 64, Carvers Bay 45
North Charleston 100, R.B. Stall 61
Ridge View 75, Blythewood 70
Rock Hill 53, Catawba Ridge 37
South Aiken 78, Silver Bluff 64
Southside 66, Berea 63
Spartanburg 79, Boiling Springs 42
Spring Valley 75, Wilson 72
Summerville 48, Stratford 46
T.L. Hanna 51, Easley 44
Timberland 42, Berkeley 41
Travelers Rest 84, Wren 52
Wade Hampton (G) 82, Woodmont 60
Wade Hampton (H) 66, Beaufort 50
West Ashley 42, Goose Creek 35
West Florence 77, Hartsville 59
West Oak 46, Walhalla 44
Westside 59, Laurens 41
Whale Branch 51, Bluffton 38
White Knoll 54, Pelion 19
Wilson 47, South Florence 45
Woodland 54, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47
York Prep 76, Lewisville 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aiken 38, Thomson, Ga. 27
Andrew Jackson 65, North Central 22
Andrews 51, East Clarendon 27
Ashley Ridge 59, Cane Bay 29
Beaufort 43, Wade Hampton (H) 39
Berkeley 59, Timberland 12
Blacksburg 62, Landrum 50
Blackville-Hilda 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, OT
Brookland-Cayce 45, Swansea 40
Buford 31, Chesterfield 18
Burke 45, Academic Magnet 19
C.A. Johnson 51, Great Falls 22
Charlotte Latin, N.C. 48, Northwestern 10
Columbia 55, Midland Valley 34
Crestwood 56, Camden 42
Darlington 50, Lake City 17
Estill 60, Williston-Elko 17
Florence Christian 52, Marlboro Academy 44
Fox Creek 33, Lincoln County, Ga. 20
Goose Creek 51, West Ashley 18
Greenville 73, Carolina High and Academy 25
Greenwood 64, J.L. Mann 58
Hartsville 52, West Florence 42
Irmo 79, Newberry 36
James F. Byrnes 58, Hillcrest 48
Lee Central 76, Central 32
Lexington 50, Gilbert 33
Manning 79, Lake Marion 53
Mid-Carolina 48, Eau Claire 37
Military Magnet Academy 85, Royal Live Oaks Academy 4
Mullins 47, Carvers Bay 42
Nation Ford 77, Lancaster 38
North Augusta 87, A.C. Flora 30
North Myrtle Beach 56, Conway 4
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 33, Gray Collegiate Academy 29
Parkersburg, W.Va. 62, W.J. Keenan 45
Pendleton 41, Palmetto 27
Richmond County, N.C. 51, Cheraw 4
Ridge View 58, Blythewood 32
River Bluff 60, Lakewood 52
Rock Hill 29, Catawba Ridge 25
Silver Bluff 69, South Aiken 56
Socastee 66, Green Sea Floyds 12
Southside 61, Berea 31
Spartanburg 37, Boiling Springs 27
St. John’s 36, Palmetto Scholars Academy 34
Strom Thurmond 38, Chapin 22
Summerville 65, Stratford 33
T.L. Hanna 40, Easley 27
Wade Hampton (G) 31, Woodmont 30
Wando 58, Fort Dorchester 54
Westwood 61, Spring Valley 30
White Knoll 60, Pelion 22
Wilson 63, South Florence 44
Woodland 37, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20
York Prep 49, Lewisville 18
