Tuesday’s high school basketball

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 71, North Augusta 68

Abbeville 72, Crescent 40

Abbeville, La. 72, Crescent 40

Andrew Jackson 82, North Central 31

Blacksburg 68, Landrum 50

Brookland-Cayce 59, Swansea 41

Cane Bay 59, Ashley Ridge 55

Carolina Forest 85, Northwood Academy 73

Chapin 49, Strom Thurmond 42

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 76, Northwestern 64

Chesterfield 56, Buford 48

Crestwood 51, Camden 49

Darlington 57, Lake City 43

Denmark-Olar 66, Wagener-Salley 63

Dorman 65, Mauldin 56

East Clarendon 65, Andrews 63, OT

Estill 68, Williston-Elko 45

Fort Dorchester 57, Wando 50

Gaffney 62, Riverside 56

Gaffney 62, Riverside 56

Gray Collegiate Academy 79, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 49

Great Falls 77, C.A. Johnson 42

Greenville 53, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 49

Greenville Hurricanes 66, Hampton Park Christian 59

High Point Academy 75, Dixie 51

Irmo 72, Newberry 34

J.L. Mann 67, Greenwood 62

James F. Byrnes 73, Hillcrest 51

Lakewood 63, River Bluff 57

Lancaster 44, Nation Ford 39

Lee Central 90, Central 50

Lexington 59, Gilbert 53

Lincoln County, Ga. 62, Fox Creek 43

Mid-Carolina 52, Eau Claire 43

Midland Valley 61, Columbia 43

Mullins 64, Carvers Bay 45

North Charleston 100, R.B. Stall 61

Ridge View 75, Blythewood 70

Rock Hill 53, Catawba Ridge 37

South Aiken 78, Silver Bluff 64

Southside 66, Berea 63

Spartanburg 79, Boiling Springs 42

Spring Valley 75, Wilson 72

Summerville 48, Stratford 46

T.L. Hanna 51, Easley 44

Timberland 42, Berkeley 41

Travelers Rest 84, Wren 52

Wade Hampton (G) 82, Woodmont 60

Wade Hampton (H) 66, Beaufort 50

West Ashley 42, Goose Creek 35

West Florence 77, Hartsville 59

West Oak 46, Walhalla 44

Westside 59, Laurens 41

Whale Branch 51, Bluffton 38

White Knoll 54, Pelion 19

Wilson 47, South Florence 45

Woodland 54, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 47

York Prep 76, Lewisville 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Aiken 38, Thomson, Ga. 27

Andrew Jackson 65, North Central 22

Andrews 51, East Clarendon 27

Ashley Ridge 59, Cane Bay 29

Beaufort 43, Wade Hampton (H) 39

Berkeley 59, Timberland 12

Blacksburg 62, Landrum 50

Blackville-Hilda 54, Ridge Spring-Monetta 51, OT

Brookland-Cayce 45, Swansea 40

Buford 31, Chesterfield 18

Burke 45, Academic Magnet 19

C.A. Johnson 51, Great Falls 22

Charlotte Latin, N.C. 48, Northwestern 10

Columbia 55, Midland Valley 34

Crestwood 56, Camden 42

Darlington 50, Lake City 17

Estill 60, Williston-Elko 17

Florence Christian 52, Marlboro Academy 44

Fox Creek 33, Lincoln County, Ga. 20

Goose Creek 51, West Ashley 18

Greenville 73, Carolina High and Academy 25

Greenwood 64, J.L. Mann 58

Hartsville 52, West Florence 42

Irmo 79, Newberry 36

James F. Byrnes 58, Hillcrest 48

Lee Central 76, Central 32

Lexington 50, Gilbert 33

Manning 79, Lake Marion 53

Mid-Carolina 48, Eau Claire 37

Military Magnet Academy 85, Royal Live Oaks Academy 4

Mullins 47, Carvers Bay 42

Nation Ford 77, Lancaster 38

North Augusta 87, A.C. Flora 30

North Myrtle Beach 56, Conway 4

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 33, Gray Collegiate Academy 29

Parkersburg, W.Va. 62, W.J. Keenan 45

Pendleton 41, Palmetto 27

Richmond County, N.C. 51, Cheraw 4

Ridge View 58, Blythewood 32

River Bluff 60, Lakewood 52

Rock Hill 29, Catawba Ridge 25

Silver Bluff 69, South Aiken 56

Socastee 66, Green Sea Floyds 12

Southside 61, Berea 31

Spartanburg 37, Boiling Springs 27

St. John’s 36, Palmetto Scholars Academy 34

Strom Thurmond 38, Chapin 22

Summerville 65, Stratford 33

T.L. Hanna 40, Easley 27

Wade Hampton (G) 31, Woodmont 30

Wando 58, Fort Dorchester 54

Westwood 61, Spring Valley 30

White Knoll 60, Pelion 22

Wilson 63, South Florence 44

Woodland 37, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 20

York Prep 49, Lewisville 18

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Nominate A Remarkable Woman
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store