Tuesday’s high school basketball

(WSPA) - A suspect led deputies and troopers on a multi-state chase Tuesday night before colliding with a guardrail causing lanes to be blocked along US-25, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to SCHP, troopers stopped a vehicle around 8:40 p.m Tuesday, but the vehicle fled eventually crossing into North Carolina. Troopers had called the chase off prior to the vehicle crossing the border due to poor weather conditions.