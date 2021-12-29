Tuesday’s high school basketball

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Arden Christ School, N.C. 52, Richland Northeast 49

Ashley Ridge 39, Edisto 34

Bishop England 58, Coffee County, Tenn. 57

Bishop England 58, Dawson County, Ga. 57

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 81, St. James 23

Boiling Springs 60, Spartanburg Christian 53

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Cambridge Academy 68, Providence HomeSchool 33

Cane Bay 65, Wren 54

Canisius, N.Y. 56, St. Joseph 32

Catawba Ridge 68, Buford 30

Cathedral Academy 61, Academic Magnet 53

Chapman 63, Pickens 52

Charlotte Christian, N.C. 60, A.C. Flora 55

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 83, Fairfield Central 59

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 70, Northwood Academy 21

Cin. Princeton, Ohio 68, Woodmont 48

Conway 45, Eau Claire, Mich. 38

Dream City Christian High School, Ariz. 60, Legacy Charter 40

Fort Mill 45, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 35

Fox Creek 63, Newberry 45

Gaffney 78, Woodruff 46

Goose Creek 54, Franklin County, Ga. 28

Great Falls 62, Hannah-Pamplico 57

Greer 72, Washington, Ga. 56

Habersham Central, Ga. 74, West Oak 39

Hillcrest 40, Nation Ford 30

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Andrew Jackson Academy 41

Kettering Alter, Ohio 49, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 46

Legion Collegiate 56, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 44

Lucy G. Beckham 63, Berkeley 42

Miller School, Va. 65, First Baptist 49

Monroe Parkwood, N.C. 73, York Comprehensive 59

Nitro, W.Va. 54, Charleston Charter 36

North Augusta 63, Lower Richland 32

Oakbrook Prep 49, Thomas Sumter Academy 45

Orangeburg Prep 69, Beaufort Academy 61

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 74, Denmark-Olar 47

Philip Simmons 79, Coffee County, Tenn. 52

Prolific Prep, Calif. 63, Ridge View 42

Rabun County, Ga. 67, Strom Thurmond 42

Roselle Catholic, N.J. 75, Gray Collegiate Academy 59

Scotland, N.C. 48, Andrew Jackson 41

South Pointe 60, Westside 50

St. Pius X, Ga. 66, Cardinal Newman 50

Sumter 57, Blue Ridge 39

Swansea 42, Chapin 41

Thomas Heyward Academy 58, Colleton Prep 28

Towns County, Ga. 59, Pendleton 49

Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 77, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 50

Wade Hampton (H) 81, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49

West Ashley 56, Hanahan 31

West Florence 55, Marlboro County 54

Westside 84, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 40

Wilmington Laney, N.C. 82, Dillon Christian 20

York Prep 55, Morgantown, W.Va. 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1 of 1, N.C. 58, Hammond 49

Broome 45, York Prep 14

Cabell Midland, W.Va. 66, Indian Land 21

Concord First Assembly, N.C. 63, Timberland 49

Greenup Co., Ky. 50, Wando 43

Greenup Co., Ky. 68, West Oak 28

Hartsville 60, Kingstree 40

Huntersville Hopewell, N.C. 46, South Pointe 43

Lake View 53, Hartsville 39

Lower Richland 39, Legacy Charter 35

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights), Ill. 50, Lakewood 33

Northwestern 59, Bluffton 32

Richmond Hill, Ga. 45, Hilton Head Island 33

South Forsyth, Ga. 57, Berkeley 23

St. John’s Christian Academy 72, Thomas Heyward Academy 28

Travelers Rest 46, Blacksburg 35

Tullahoma, Tenn. 63, Legion Collegiate 32

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 46, Fairfield Central 32

West Florence 41, Dillon 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store