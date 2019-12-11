Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 64, Hartsville 52
Airport 39, Pelion 34
Andrews 55, Waccamaw 52
Boiling Springs 57, Woodruff 54
Brookland-Cayce 80, Columbia 74
Cardinal Newman 56, First Baptist 49
Chester 70, Central 54
Clinton 55, Saluda 52
Colleton County 65, Battery Creek 47
Darlington 52, Lake City 49
Dillon Christian 74, Lake View 73
Dutch Fork 50, Spring Valley 43
Edisto 78, Bethune-Bowman 49
Florence Christian 59, Williamsburg Academy 35
Fort Dorchester 53, Cane Bay 51
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 48, Newberry Academy 37
Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 54, Clover 51
Georgetown 66, Carvers Bay 43
Great Falls 67, Lewisville 55
Greenville 78, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 38
Greer Middle College 76, Oakbrook Prep 58
Heathwood Hall 48, Orangeburg Prep 36
Hemingway 73, Hannah-Pamplico 54
Hillcrest 67, Laurens 50
Hilton Head Island 56, Effingham County, Ga. 53
Hilton Head Prep 68, Memorial Day, Ga. 60
Irmo 75, Newberry 66
J.L. Mann 65, Mauldin 61
James F. Byrnes 79, Greer 38
Lakewood 52, Gray Collegiate Academy 29
Lancaster 63, Nation Ford 35
Laurence Manning Academy 81, Pinewood Prep 78
Lee Central 86, Lamar 24
McBee 53, Chesterfield 52
Mid-Carolina 66, Gilbert 43
Midland Valley 49, Chapin 23
Military Magnet Academy 71, Bridges 38
Myrtle Beach 113, Socastee 57
Ninety Six 62, Emerald 51
North Myrtle Beach 66, Carolina Forest 59
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Woodland 45
Richard Winn Academy 70, Thomas Sumter Academy 37
Richmond County, N.C. 81, Cheraw 41
River Bluff 56, Fort Mill 42
Riverside 59, Eastside 47
Rock Hill 50, Gaffney 49
St. Andrew’s, Ga. 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 40
St. John’s Christian Academy 49, Cathedral Academy 47
Strom Thurmond 55, Fox Creek 52, OT
Sumter 34, South Florence 28
Swansea 55, North 42
T.L. Hanna 58, Spartanburg 53
Union County 68, Chapman 64
Wade Hampton (G) 74, Travelers Rest 68
Wade Hampton (H) 48, Whale Branch 43
Wando 57, Summerville 52
Westside 57, Seneca 53
Westwood 64, Fairfield Central 47
Woodmont 61, Berea 55
Wren 74, Easley 36
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Airport 50, Pelion 10
Andrew Jackson 68, York Prep 48
Baptist Hill 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37
Beaufort 45, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 26
Belton-Honea Path 43, Crescent 25
Blue Ridge 51, Southside 45
Cardinal Newman 62, First Baptist 44
Carolina Academy 22, Pee Dee Academy 16
Catawba Ridge 53, North Gaston, N.C. 38
Cathedral Academy 52, St. John’s Christian Academy 35
Chapin 46, Midland Valley 31
Chapman 64, Union County 59
Chester 39, Central 36
Chesterfield 37, McBee 30
Christ Church Episcopal 71, Greenville Technical Charter 2
Columbia 36, Brookland-Cayce 28
Crestwood 37, Wilson 31
Cross 58, Calhoun County 33
Dillon 62, Latta 25
Dutch Fork 63, Spring Valley 19
Emerald 47, Ninety Six 37
Florence Christian 76, Williamsburg Academy 27
Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 47
Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37
Fox Creek 24, Strom Thurmond 22
Gilbert 51, Mid-Carolina 34
Goose Creek 50, Bluffton 32
Greenville 76, Carolina Academy 17
Hillcrest 60, Laurens 33
Hilton Head Island 48, Effingham County, Ga. 18
Irmo 69, Newberry 34
J.L. Mann 74, Mauldin 61
James F. Byrnes 45, Greer 36
Lewisville 44, Great Falls 14
Lexington 54, Aiken 51
Loris 52, Green Sea Floyds 25
Manning 58, Timberland 25
Military Magnet Academy 81, Bridges 2
Myrtle Beach 37, Socastee 28
Nation Ford 76, Lancaster 40
Northwood Academy 62, Wilson Hall 26
Oakbrook Prep 68, Greer Middle College 26
Orangeburg Prep 40, Heathwood Hall 28
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58, Woodland 36
R.B. Stall 51, Burke 30
Richmond County, N.C. 63, Cheraw 12
Riverside 46, Eastside 34
Rock Hill 63, Gaffney 40
South Aiken 46, Silver Bluff 44
Sumter 52, South Florence 49
Swansea 51, North 28
T.L. Hanna 47, Spartanburg 40
Travelers Rest 53, Wade Hampton (G) 46
Wando 61, Summerville 51
Westwood 60, Fairfield Central 20
Woodmont 60, Berea 15
Wren 31, Easley 19
