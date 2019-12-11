Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

AP-SC-BKH–Prep Scores
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 64, Hartsville 52

Airport 39, Pelion 34

Andrews 55, Waccamaw 52

Boiling Springs 57, Woodruff 54

Brookland-Cayce 80, Columbia 74

Cardinal Newman 56, First Baptist 49

Chester 70, Central 54

Clinton 55, Saluda 52

Colleton County 65, Battery Creek 47

Darlington 52, Lake City 49

Dillon Christian 74, Lake View 73

Dutch Fork 50, Spring Valley 43

Edisto 78, Bethune-Bowman 49

Florence Christian 59, Williamsburg Academy 35

Fort Dorchester 53, Cane Bay 51

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 48, Newberry Academy 37

Gastonia Forestview, N.C. 54, Clover 51

Georgetown 66, Carvers Bay 43

Great Falls 67, Lewisville 55

Greenville 78, Carolina Wildcats (Private) 38

Greer Middle College 76, Oakbrook Prep 58

Heathwood Hall 48, Orangeburg Prep 36

Hemingway 73, Hannah-Pamplico 54

Hillcrest 67, Laurens 50

Hilton Head Island 56, Effingham County, Ga. 53

Hilton Head Prep 68, Memorial Day, Ga. 60

Irmo 75, Newberry 66

J.L. Mann 65, Mauldin 61

James F. Byrnes 79, Greer 38

Lakewood 52, Gray Collegiate Academy 29

Lancaster 63, Nation Ford 35

Laurence Manning Academy 81, Pinewood Prep 78

Lee Central 86, Lamar 24

McBee 53, Chesterfield 52

Mid-Carolina 66, Gilbert 43

Midland Valley 49, Chapin 23

Military Magnet Academy 71, Bridges 38

Myrtle Beach 113, Socastee 57

Ninety Six 62, Emerald 51

North Myrtle Beach 66, Carolina Forest 59

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49, Woodland 45

Richard Winn Academy 70, Thomas Sumter Academy 37

Richmond County, N.C. 81, Cheraw 41

River Bluff 56, Fort Mill 42

Riverside 59, Eastside 47

Rock Hill 50, Gaffney 49

St. Andrew’s, Ga. 53, Hilton Head Christian Academy 40

St. John’s Christian Academy 49, Cathedral Academy 47

Strom Thurmond 55, Fox Creek 52, OT

Sumter 34, South Florence 28

Swansea 55, North 42

T.L. Hanna 58, Spartanburg 53

Union County 68, Chapman 64

Wade Hampton (G) 74, Travelers Rest 68

Wade Hampton (H) 48, Whale Branch 43

Wando 57, Summerville 52

Westside 57, Seneca 53

Westwood 64, Fairfield Central 47

Woodmont 61, Berea 55

Wren 74, Easley 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Airport 50, Pelion 10

Andrew Jackson 68, York Prep 48

Baptist Hill 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37

Beaufort 45, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 26

Belton-Honea Path 43, Crescent 25

Blue Ridge 51, Southside 45

Cardinal Newman 62, First Baptist 44

Carolina Academy 22, Pee Dee Academy 16

Catawba Ridge 53, North Gaston, N.C. 38

Cathedral Academy 52, St. John’s Christian Academy 35

Chapin 46, Midland Valley 31

Chapman 64, Union County 59

Chester 39, Central 36

Chesterfield 37, McBee 30

Christ Church Episcopal 71, Greenville Technical Charter 2

Columbia 36, Brookland-Cayce 28

Crestwood 37, Wilson 31

Cross 58, Calhoun County 33

Dillon 62, Latta 25

Dutch Fork 63, Spring Valley 19

Emerald 47, Ninety Six 37

Florence Christian 76, Williamsburg Academy 27

Fort Dorchester 48, Cane Bay 47

Fort Mill 48, River Bluff 37

Fox Creek 24, Strom Thurmond 22

Gilbert 51, Mid-Carolina 34

Goose Creek 50, Bluffton 32

Greenville 76, Carolina Academy 17

Greenville 76, Carolina High and Academy 17

Hillcrest 60, Laurens 33

Hilton Head Island 48, Effingham County, Ga. 18

Irmo 69, Newberry 34

J.L. Mann 74, Mauldin 61

James F. Byrnes 45, Greer 36

Lewisville 44, Great Falls 14

Lexington 54, Aiken 51

Loris 52, Green Sea Floyds 25

Manning 58, Timberland 25

Military Magnet Academy 81, Bridges 2

Myrtle Beach 37, Socastee 28

Nation Ford 76, Lancaster 40

Northwood Academy 62, Wilson Hall 26

Oakbrook Prep 68, Greer Middle College 26

Orangeburg Prep 40, Heathwood Hall 28

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 58, Woodland 36

R.B. Stall 51, Burke 30

Richmond County, N.C. 63, Cheraw 12

Riverside 46, Eastside 34

Rock Hill 63, Gaffney 40

South Aiken 46, Silver Bluff 44

Sumter 52, South Florence 49

Swansea 51, North 28

T.L. Hanna 47, Spartanburg 40

Travelers Rest 53, Wade Hampton (G) 46

Wando 61, Summerville 51

Westwood 60, Fairfield Central 20

Woodmont 60, Berea 15

Wren 31, Easley 19

