Two Paladins awarded by SoCon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman tailback Devin Wynn and placekicker have earned Southern Conference Player of the Week honors, the league announced today.
Wynn, a junior, landed offensive player of the week accolades while Atkins, also a junior, was accorded special teams player of the week laurels for their respective performances in Furman’s 60-21 triumph over VMI on Saturday.
A Greensboro, Ga., native, Wynn rushed 15 times for 102 yards and four touchdowns against the Keydets and also scored a fifth time on a 2-yard pass reception. His five tallies, capped by a 59-yard early fourth quarter touchdown run, marked a career high while the 102 yards helped him crack Furman’s Top 20 career rushing chart, moving him up to 17th (1,757 yards).
Wynn has rushed for 982 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games this season and is bidding to become the 16th player in Furman history to run for 1,000 yards in a campaign. The scroll is his second of 2019, having collected his first after running for a career high 217 yards and two scores in a 58-14 win over Samford on Oct. 5.
For Atkins, the player of the week tab is his fourth in 2019 and seventh of his career. The Paladin All-Americanconverted all six PATs, drilled a 48-yard field goal, averaged 50.5 yards on two punts, and averaged 62.8 yards on nine kickoffs against VMI, four of which went for touchbacks.
An Inman, S.C., native, he has made 20 of his 21 field goal attempts, including 11 from 40+ yards. He joined Furman’s 200-point kick scoring club with his work on Saturday and also continues to lead the SoCon in punting (43.7 avg.).
Winners of six of their last seven games and ranked seventh in this week’s AFCA FCS Poll, the Paladins (7-3, 6-1 SoCon) take on the 20th-ranked Wofford Terriers (6-3, 5-1 SoCon) this Saturday in Spartanburg in a 1:300 p.m. game that has league title opportunities for both teams.