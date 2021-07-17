Two-way tie going into final round of Spartanburg Co. Amateur

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Kyle Mathis and Alan Stepp are tied for first after shooting 5-under through two rounds at the Spartanburg County Amateur Championship at Woodfin Ridge.

Mathis shot at 67 after recording an even 72 in Friday’s opener.

Reed Bentley and Boiling Springs alum Trevor Phillips are tied for third at -3 while Craig Parris (-2) rounds out the top five.

Byrnes’ Barrett Josey (E) is tied for sixth place after shooting a 4-over 76 in round two.

The final round of the tournament begins at 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

