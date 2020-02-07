1  of  81
UNC-Asheville pushes past Upstate

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – DeVon Baker scored 30 points for his third 30-plus career game and UNC Asheville defeated USC Upstate 84-71. Lavar Batts Jr. added 12 points, LJ Thorpe scored 11 points and Tajion Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds as all five starters scored in double-figures for UNC Asheville. Tommy Bruner had 22 points for the Spartans. Everette Hammond added 14 points and six rebounds, and Bryson Mozone had 10 points.

