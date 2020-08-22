UNC clears athletes to practice; football to resume Monday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.

The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities Sunday. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

The list also includes the football team, but that program will wait until Monday to resume practice. The announcement comes three days after the decision to pause activities amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases on campus. Those cases led the school to cancel in-person undergraduate classes.

