UNC fails at late comeback, falls to Florida State 82-75

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – M.J. Walker scored 20 points, RayQuan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 for the Seminoles’ 20th consecutive home conference victory.

Walker, who missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle, returned to hit his final 3-pointer of the game with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles a 10-point lead.

The Tar Heels were within a point with two minutes but missed their next three shots and had a turnover.

Meanwhile Gray scored five points and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds left. RJ Davis had 16 points for UNC.

