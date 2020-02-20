UNCG downs Wofford in OT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Miller scored eight of his 15 points in overtime and UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 83-79 for its fifth straight win. Kaleb Hunter led the Spartans with 21 points. Kyrin Galloway added 14 points. James Dickey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nathan Hoover had 24 points for the Terriers, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chevez Goodwin added 15 points. Tray Hollowell had 13 points.

The Spartans avenged a double overtime loss at Wofford earlier this season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)