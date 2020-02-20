1  of  26
Closings and Delays
Asheville Christian Academy Asheville City Schools Buncombe County Schools Burke County Schools Fruitland Baptist Bible College Graham County Schools Henderson County Schools Highlands School Jackson County Schools - Blue Ridge District Jackson County Schools - Smoky Mountain District Lake Lure Classical Academy Macon County Schools Madison County Schools - NC Mayland Community College McDowell County Schools McDowell County Transit McDowell Technical College Mitchell County Schools North Georgia Technical College Polk County Schools Rutherford County Schools Senior Centers of Cherokee County, Inc. The Mountain Community School-Hendersonville The Village School of Gaffney Tot Learning Center FUMC Transylvania County Schools

UNCG downs Wofford in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
wofford-logo_190781

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Isaiah Miller scored eight of his 15 points in overtime and UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 83-79 for its fifth straight win. Kaleb Hunter led the Spartans with 21 points. Kyrin Galloway added 14 points. James Dickey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Nathan Hoover had 24 points for the Terriers, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chevez Goodwin added 15 points. Tray Hollowell had 13 points.

The Spartans avenged a double overtime loss at Wofford earlier this season.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store