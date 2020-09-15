Union County football on hold after player tests positive for COVID-19

Union County High School head football coach Brian Thompson said Tuesday evening that his program must suspend practices and games until September 29th after a player tested positive for COVID-19, meaning it’s season opener against Region 3-3A foe Clinton September 26th is postponed.

It’s the second straight day an area school has made such an announcement following Broome’s revelation Monday.

Although it’s an individual player who’s tested positive, DHEC protocols include contact tracing that means many others may have been exposed.

Clinton coach Corey Fountain tells 7 Sports that Region 3-3A athletic director will meet to determine how to re-schedule games.