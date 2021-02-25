UofSC releases statement on NCAA findings in case of former coach Lamont Evans

FILE – In this June 7, 2019, file photo, former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves Federal Court in New York. An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday, June 5 2020, that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

COLUBMIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina’s athletic department announced Thursday that the NCAA added no additional sanctions on top of those self-imposed by the university in the case of former basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Evans pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in the FBI/College Basketball case that began in 2017. 

He was accused of accepting cash bribes from two financial advisors and an individual associated with an agent in exchange for using his position as a coach — first at South Carolina, then at another NCAA school — to influence student-athletes to retain the professional services of the financial advisors and agent once the student-athletes entered the NBA.

USC athletics issued the following story Thursday:

In January 2020, the University of South Carolina received an official notice of allegations from the NCAA on a Level I violation concerning a former assistant men’s basketball coach. The violations were from a United States Department of Justice investigation of fraud and corruption in college basketball that was announced in September 2017.

Throughout an extensive three-year review and investigation by both the DOJ and NCAA, University of South Carolina Athletics showed that the violation in question was limited to a former assistant coach’s lone concealed actions and that Athletics had the systems and personnel in place to demonstrate an ethical and compliant department.

“During the NCAA investigation process, members of our athletics staff, Southeastern Conference staff and the NCAA Enforcement staff, met in Indianapolis to review the facts of the case,” said University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “It was a cooperative meeting and I felt it was important in how we got to this conclusion.”

As a result of the former employee’s actions, the University self-imposed sanctions, which the NCAA accepted. Importantly, the NCAA did not add any additional sanctions, thereby reaffirming University of South Carolina Athletics processes of educating and monitoring its sports, coaches, and student-athletes.

