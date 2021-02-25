UofSC releases statement on NCAA findings in case of former coach Lamont Evans

FILE – In this June 7, 2019, file photo, former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves Federal Court in New York. An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday, June 5 2020, that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

COLUBMIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina’s athletic department announced Thursday that the NCAA added no additional sanctions on top of those self-imposed by the university in the case of former basketball assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Evans pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in the FBI/College Basketball case that began in 2017.

He was accused of accepting cash bribes from two financial advisors and an individual associated with an agent in exchange for using his position as a coach — first at South Carolina, then at another NCAA school — to influence student-athletes to retain the professional services of the financial advisors and agent once the student-athletes entered the NBA.

USC athletics issued the following story Thursday: