Upstate advances in Big South Tourney

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Everette Hammond had 23 points as South Carolina Upstate got past High Point 69-59 in the first round of the Big South Conference tournament. Tommy Bruner added 12 points for USC Upstate. The No. 7 seed Spartans play second-seeded Winthrop in the quarterfinals at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia. Jamal Wright had 19 points for the Panthers. Cliff Thomas Jr. added 12 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks.

