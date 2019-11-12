Upstate falls at NC Central

DURHAM, N.C. – Sophomore guard Bryson Mozone (North Augusta, S.C.) scored 15 of his team high 17 points in the second half against North Carolina Central, but it was not enough as the Eagles defeated the Spartans 73-64 in their home opener on Monday night.

Helping Mozone out on the offensive end was fellow sophomores Josh Aldrich (Wilmington, N.C.) and Nevin Zink (Newtown, Conn.) who both contributed 10 points in the loss. For Aldrich this was the first time in his career that he recorded back-to-back double digit scoring outings. Zink broke out of his slow start to the season with a 5-for-6 shooting performance against the Eagles.

USC Upstate (1-2) shot 35 percent from the field, 24 percent from beyond the arch and 47 percent from the free throw line. The Spartans attempted 19 more shots than their counterparts and forced North Carolina Central (1-1) to turn the ball over 28 times in the game. The Eagles shot 50 percent from the field and from beyond the three point line. N.C. Central also shot 78 percent from the free throw line in the contest.

Randy Miller Jr. scored 29 points to lead the Eagles offensively on Monday night. Jibri Blount recorded a double-double, scoring 16 points and 19 rebounds in the contest. Ty Graves came off the bench for N.C. Central to score 14 points to round out the double-figure scorers in the contest.

USC Upstate will stay on the road and travel to Virginia Tech on Wednesday night. Tip-off for the game is at 7:00 p.m.