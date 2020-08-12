Upstate kid wins world golf championship

(WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Davis Petty always knew he had what it takes to compete with the best. And after winning the nine-year-old division at the U.S Kids World Golf Championship on August 1, he has the hardware to prove it.

“I knew I had a shot, it was just depending on how I played and if I played the way me and my coach were talking about,” said Petty.

His title run began here in the Upstate, where he practices daily. The routine starts with a hundred balls at the driving range, then it’s off to the putting green. Some days he even follows it up with a full round of 18, something he did often ahead of the championship at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

“I was practicing about 6 hours a day coming out here,” said Petty. “And we got down there about a week early to go play that course a bunch of times to get ready and stuff. So I came hopefully physically and mentally prepared.”

At 54 holes, the world championship was the longest two-day tournament that Petty has participated in. Despite being two over par through the first 12 holes of the tournament, Petty hung tough. He eagled 13, and finished with three-straight birdies. And he was the only player to shoot under par each round, with a 69, 68, and 70, respectively.

“When I won that it was just amazing,” Petty recalled. “It was like a dream come true…My goal is to always get one percent better everyday. And in the long run that’s what I think will make me one of the best players in the world.”

Petty won by five strokes, beating competition from 26 states, Puerto Rico, and a total of four countries. The trophy served as validation of the hard work that the soon-to-be fourth grader at Pine Street School has put in. In Petty’s eyes, he’s only begun to scratch the surface.

“I feel like it’s just the beginning of a journey,” Petty said. “Winning that just gave me a kickstart to my whole career.”

A career resume that already includes the title of world champion.