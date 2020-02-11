Upstate pulls away from Charleston So.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Bryson Mozone had 14 points and 14 rebounds to lift South Carolina Upstate to a 66-52 win over Charleston Southern. Mozone hit 4 of 6 3-pointers to help USC Upstate get its second victory in the 10-game series. Nevin Zink had 13 points and 11 rebounds for USC Upstate. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers. Deontaye Buskey added 12 points, and Ty Jones had 11 points.
