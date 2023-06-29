SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A student-athlete from Dorman High School was named the 2022-23 Gatorade South Carolina Boys Track & Field Player of the Year.

Bryson Miller swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash at the Class AAAAA state meet this past season, leading the Cavaliers to a third-place finish as a team.

Miller set a state record in the 400 with a time of 46.05 seconds, which ranked No. 8 nationally among prep competitors in 2023. His winning 100 clocking of 10.52 seconds ranked No. 89 nationally.

He is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July,

Miller is the second Gatorade South Carolina Boys Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from Dorman High School.