Upstate’s Bruner receives two honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – USC Upstate freshman guard Tommy Bruner (Columbia, S.C.) has been named National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness and Big South Player of the Week on Monday.

“We are very excited for Tommy [Bruner] to earn this honor.” USC Upstate head basketball coach Dave Dickerson said, “This week we had two solid team wins against Presbyterian on Thursday night and Campbell on Homecoming Saturday. Tommy reset his career high twice and played a major role in helping us go 2-0 this week.”

Bruner averaged 29.0 points this week including a 30-point outing against Campbell on Saturday afternoon. The Palmetto State native was lights out from the field shooting 62 percent from the floor, 67 percent from beyond the arch and 67 percent from the free throw line.

Bruner joins Phlandrous Fleming of Charleston Southern as the only other Big South Player to earn the honor by the College Sports Madness publication. Grant Riller of College of Charleston was named High-Major National Player of the Week and Reggie Perry of Mississippi State was Power-5 Player of the Week.

This is the first national player of the week award for Bruner in his career.

Later in the day the Big South Conference named Bruner the Freshman of the Week for his efforts on the court. This is the second time this season Bruner has been named Freshman of the Week in the Big South this season.

The USC Upstate men’s basketball team will be back in action this coming Thursday night on the road at UNC Asheville.