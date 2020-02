HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) - Clay Mounce had a season-high 25 points as Furman topped Samford 86-71. Mounce hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman, which has won six in a row and keeps pace with East Tennessee State as co-leaders of the conference.

Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and seven assists. Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.