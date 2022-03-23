The University Of South Carolina’s Board Of Trustees has called a meeting for noon Thursday to “approve contract for athletics coach.”

Monday night it was reported by several national college basketball media reporters that Chattanooga’s Lamont Paris is the choice as the new men’s basketball coach and the BOT meeting to approve the hiring is part of such a process.

Paris guided Chattanooga the past five seasons, posting an 87-72 record and leading the Mocs to 27 wins and their first Southern Conference title since 2016 this past season.

Frank Martin was dismissed as USC head coach last week after 10 seasons.