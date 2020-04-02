USC comes up with football ticket accommodations plan

Gamecock fans are widely recognized as the most loyal fan bases in the country and South Carolina officials are making significant financial accommodations during the difficult circumstances as a result of COVID19. Tabbed as “The Most Accommodating Payment Plans in College Football,” the seven-point plan aims to provide maximum flexibility in these trying times.



“These are unprecedented times, so we should take unprecedented measures in accommodating our loyal fans,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “There are some challenges in providing this level of flexibility, but we will work through those details. The important thing is that sport will help mend this community and we want to do everything that we possibly can to allow our loyal fans the chance to support our Gamecock student-athletes.”



The series of accommodations provided for fans is listed below:

Deadline Extension

The deadline for football season ticket renewals has been extended to Friday, May 8. Skip a Month

To assist in relieving current financial pressures, Gamecock fans can skip the April payment and continue to spread out the investment over 10 months; May – February. Digital Delivery Ticket 6-Month Payment Plan

For those looking to spread out football seat donation and ticket payments in order to make the monthly investment lower, the new 6-month payment plan begins in May and ends in October. Note, this is a digital delivery of tickets. Printed Tickets 3-Month Payment Plan

If having a printed ticket is important but you still want to spread out your ticket and seat donation investment, a 3-month payment plan beginning in May and ending in July will be available. Faculty-Staff 10-Month Payment Plan

University Faculty and Staff are now eligible to enroll in the 10-month payment plan. Football Mobile Pass

Should fans have difficulty meeting any of the previously mentioned options, a new Football Mobile Pass option is available for only $350. The Football Mobile Pass provides guaranteed admission to all home games with seat assignments made 24 hours prior to gameday and seat location based on availability. The Football Mobile Pass is an exclusively mobile ticket. 2020 Guarantee

If for any reason the 2020 season or any portion of the home schedule is not played, we will refund affected payments.

Any fan interested in opting into any of the above payment plans can do so online through account manager or by sending an email to the Gamecock Club or Athletics Ticket Office. Those already on the 10-month payment plan will have their first payment charged April 17, if no action is taken.



Unfortunately, due to the continued closure, we are not able to have any guests visit the Rice Athletics Center. However, our athletics staff will work diligently to respond to any messages left by our fans on the Gamecock Club (803-777-4276) or Gamecock Ticket Office (803-777-4274) phone lines during the closure. Additionally, donors who prefer to communicate via email can reach us at: gctix@mailbox.sc.edu or gcclub@mailbox.sc.edu. Lastly, we will also be available to any donors with questions by virtual chat through visiting: http://alivech.at/797zqq.