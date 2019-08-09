USC RB Feaster graduates….from Clemson

South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster missed his team’s practice Friday morning for good reason. He was going through graduation ceremonies. At Clemson.

Feaster joined the Gamecocks as a graduate student last weekend after fulfilling his undergraduate work at USC’s rival, where he spent three seasons.

The former Spartanburg High stand-out is expected to make an immediate impact in the Gamecocks’ backfield in his one season as a graduate student.

According to former Clemson Sports Information Director Tim Bourret, he would become the third player to play in a football game for both rivals when he does.

The Gamecocks open their season in Charlotte against North Carolina August 31st.

