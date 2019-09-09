USC responds to former DL Belk claims

Former South Carolina defensive lineman Josh Belk claimed in a YouTube video that after he suffered a back injury he was told “by the head coach” that his scholarship would be taken away if he failed to follow the Gamecocks’ weight training schedule.

The Chester native, who participated in spring practice at Clemson in 2018 and then transferred to USC due to a family issue, was given an NCAA waiver to play at South Carolina and appeared in five games in 2018 prior to his departure. He says his back issue then forced him to give up football after he attempted to play at a junior college.

South Carolina athletics released the following statement Monday afternoon:

The University of South Carolina is committed to providing all of our student-athletes with high-quality, comprehensive health care from nationally recognized surgeons and athletic trainers. Additionally, as stated in the Gamecock Student-Athlete Promise, all athletically-related scholarships provided to incoming freshmen are four-year agreements and coaches cannot withdraw scholarships because of medical reasons. Due to federal HIPPA laws, the University cannot comment about medical treatments or issues with any specific student-athlete.

There has been no further comment from head coach Will Muschamp.