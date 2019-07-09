USC to keep W-B alcohol sales policy the same in coming year

USC will not change it alcohol sales policy for the upcoming school year. (Photo courtesy: USC Athletics)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – There will be no changes to alcohol sales policies at Williams-Brice Stadium for the 2019 season, University of South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner announced today.

As in previous years, the sale of alcoholic beverages will only be done in premium seating areas for the upcoming football season.

South Carolina Athletics has been examining all facets of selling alcohol in general seating areas, including points-of-sale, processing sales, impact on other venue services, security, sponsorships and other customer service processes that would impact the fan experience.

The Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in late May.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” said Tanner. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete.”

Any updates to the current stance on alcohol sales will be made prior to the start of each sport’s season.

“We take pride in providing a quality gameday experience for all fans that come through the gates at our athletics events,” added Tanner. “We will be strategic and thoughtful when implementing alcohol sales at our athletic venues in an effort to benefit the overall fan experience.”

