USC Upstate falls at Campbell, 64-49

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The USC Upstate men’s basketball team fell 64-49 to Campbell on Friday evening inside Gore Arena.

For the second consecutive night the Spartans scored first, this time a Nevin Zink (Newtown, Conn.) free throw broke the scoreless tie. USC Upstate got off to a hot start offensively, as they began the game on a 6-2 run and led 8-5 at the first media timeout.

Campbell then went on a 12-0 run to take a 17-8 lead with 10:36 to play in the half. The Spartan offense began to chip away at the Campbell lead, but found themselves down by as many as 17-points in the opening half. Jatayveous Watson (Newnan, Ga.) scored the final basket of the half, with the Spartans trailing 37-22.

The Spartans came out on fire in the second half, scoring 9 of the first 11-points of the half. Dalvin White (Norcross, Ga.) scored the first six-points of the half for the Spartans. An Everette Hammond (Silver Springs, Md.) three-pointer at the 17:03 mark of the half brought the Spartans within seven-points of Campbell.

With 13:05 to play in the half, Tommy Bruner (Columbia, S.C.) hit a mid-range jumper, that kick started a 7-0 run by the Spartan offense. A Watson slam made the score 47-45 going into the media timeout break. The Spartans were unable to carry the momentum as Campbell ended the game on a 17-4 run.

Bruner and White each had 12-points to lead the Spartans in the loss to Campbell. Hammond added 9-points, while Watson and Zink each contributed 8-points. Zink also hauled in a team high 9-rebounds in the loss.

Cedric Henderson led Campbell with 22-point performance, Jordan Whitfield added 15-points and Messiah Thompson contributed 10-points in the win.

UP next for the Spartans

The Spartans will stay on the road with a trip to Presbyterian on Monday evening.