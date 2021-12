COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – University of South Carolina women’s basketball program has postponed their Sunday game against Ole Miss.

According to a press release, the postponement is a result of a combination of positive test results, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program.

Tickets for this game will be honored for the rescheduled game, officials said. Fans will be notified of the new date and time once it has been set.