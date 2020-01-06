USC women roll at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 4/5 South Carolina to a 93-78 win over Alabama on Sunday night.Freshman Zia Cooke scored a team-high 20 points, 11 in the second half, for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).South Carolina’s size down low was too much for Alabama, out-rebounding the Crimson Tide (10-5, 0-2) by 42-33 and blocking six shots to Alabama’s zero.Alabama”s Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 21 points and added six assists and seven rebounds.Destanni Henderson scored 17 points for South Carolina, which had five double-digit scorers.Senior duo Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.The win extended South Carolina’s winning streak to eight games. Alabama had its five-game home winning streak snapped.

BIG PICTURESouth Carolina: The Gamecocks still stand as the second-highest one-loss team in country behind No. 2 Oregon and have established themselves as the favorites to win the SEC early in the season. Alabama: Three of the Crimson Tide’s next four games are against current AP top 25 teams.

UP NEXTSouth Carolina will host No. 20 Arkansas on Thursday in a Top 25 matchup to try and extend that eight-game winning streak.

GAMECHANGER

With better shooting in the second half, Alabama threatened the Gamecocks’ lead, but South Carolina was steady in the fourth quarter, hitting 50.0 percent from the field and 11-of-12 free throws to seal the victory.





KEY STAT

Carolina used its speed to keep Alabama at bay, scoring 28 fast break points compared to six by the Crimson Tide.





NOTABLESThe Gamecocks held the Tide to nine first-quarter points, the sixth game of the season where Carolina has held an opponent to single digits in the opening frame.Boston notched the fifth double-double of her career and her first in SEC action with her 17 points and 12 rebounds. The freshman added three blocks and a steal to her stat line as well.Cooke led the Gamecocks with 20 points, the second 20-point game of her career after her career-best 27 point at Dayton (Nov. 13).Henderson provided a huge spark off the bench with 17 points, seven of which came during the fourth quarter.After handing out six of her seven assists in the first half, Harris scored all 14 of her points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter to help put the Tide away.Mikiah Herbert Harrigan finished with 12 points for her 12th game of the season in double figures.