USC women roll over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Freshmen Brea Beal and Zia Cooke had 15 points each to lead No. 4 South Carolina to a 99-72 blowout of No. 13 Kentucky. Two more freshmen in Aliyah Boston and Laeticia Amihere had 14 points apiece as the Gameocks’ No. 1-ranked recruiting class showed its skills against the Wildcats. Rhyne Howard had a game-high 28 points for Kentucky. But South Carolina opened a 12-point lead through one quarter and a 21-point lead by halftime. South Carolina ended with six players in double-figure scoring.

