USC women roll over Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Leticia Amihere scored 16 points and No. 1 South Carolina held Mississippi scoreless in the first quarter and limited Ole Miss to two points in the first half on the way to an 87-32 win.

The Gamecocks led 18-0 after one period and scored 27 unanswered points before Mississippi got its first basket with just under a minute remaining in the second quarter on a drive by Mimi Reid. Reid scored 12 points for Ole Miss.

Carolina held Ole Miss scoreless in the first quarter, the first opening quarter shutout in program history. It was the 10th time this season the Gamecocks have held an opponent to single digits in the first quarter, and fifth time in SEC play.

The Gamecocks improve to 20-1 and remain unbeaten in the SEC at 8-0.

