USC women take Top 25 battle

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – LeLe Grissett had 17 points to lead No. 5 South Carolina to a 73-60 win over No. 25 South Dakota. It was the Gamecocks’ sixth straight win and improved them to 3-1 against ranked opponents this season. Grissett had her third straight game with 10-plus points off the bench after having just one such performance in South Carolina’s first 10 games.

Freshman Zia Cooke added 13 points for the Gamecocks, and Tyasha Harris closed the opening quarter with a three-quarter court-length basket as time ran out. Ciara Duffy had 20 points to lead the Coyotes.

