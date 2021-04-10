Allen 3-run HR helps South Carolina defeat Missouri 11-1

COLUMBIA (USC SID) – Brady Allen belted a three-run home run and the University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the sixth in an 11-1 win over Missouri Saturday afternoon (April 10) at Founders Park.

Missouri took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but Colin Burgess started the inning with a single. He went to second on George Callil’s single to left. Both runners trotted home on Allen’s ninth home run of the season, a shot to left field.

The Gamecocks then scored six runs in the sixth on just one hit, a Wes Clarke single. Three runs scored on bases-loaded walks. There were two wild pitches that brought in runs and Braylen Wimmer had a sacrifice fly that scored Callil.

Carolina added a pair in the eighth on a Wimmer RBI single and Josiah Sightler RBI groundout.

Brannon Jordan picked up his fourth win on the mound, allowing just two hits and a run with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings of work. Daniel Lloyd earned his first save of the season, pitching four scoreless innings with four hits and a pair of strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina improves to 14-2 at Founders Park this season.

Allen now has six home runs in conference play, tops on the team.

Jordan leads the team with 66 strikeouts on the year.

Allen is 3-for-7 with five RBI in this series.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Missouri wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon (April 11) at noon at Founders Park. The game will be televised on SEC Network.