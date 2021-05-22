Allen’s home run propels Gamecocks past Vols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics) – Brady Allen’s three-run home run combined with another stellar pitching performance from Brett Kerry lifted the University of South Carolina baseball team to a 3-2 win over No. 4 Tennessee Friday night at Founders Park.



Colin Burgess and Jeff Heinrich opened the Carolina fifth with singles. Michael Robinson followed with a sacrifice bunt as Tennessee made a pitching change from Will Heflin to Camden Sewell. Allen greeted him with a home run to left on a 1-1 pitch, giving the Gamecocks the lead.

Kerry was solid on the mound in his second start of the season. He pitched seven innings, allowing seven hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and no walks. Julian Bosnic picked up his fourth save of the year, allowing a hit with a strikeout in two innings of relief.



Josiah Sightler led Carolina with two hits on the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina now has seven wins over top-five teams this season after the Tennessee win tonight.

Kerry now has 83 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched this season to go along with a 1.90 ERA.

Allen is now second on the team with 12 home runs.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Tennessee wrap up the 2021 regular season Saturday afternoon (May 22) at noon. The game will be televised on SEC Network and the Gamecocks’ will honor both its 2020 and 2021 senior classes.