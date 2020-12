COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Former T.L. Hanna Yellow Jacket Isaiah Norris switched his commitment from Middle Tennessee to South Carolina on Christmas day. It’s the Gamecocks’ first commit in the Shane Beamer era.

Most recently Norris attended Georgia Military College as a defensive back where he was a teammate of the now South Carolina signee, Marcellas Dial.

Norris, an Anderson native, also fielded offers from Tennessee and Washington.

He’s expected to sign his letter of intent in February.