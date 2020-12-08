Beamer introduced as USC head coach

Shane Beamer says he arrived at his dream job with his hiring as South Carolina’s 36th head football coach.

Beamer was introduced Monday at a news conference on Zoom and said he’d already gotten to work on building what he hopes is “the best culture in college football.”

He did not reveal his plans for his coaching staff, or who would be retained from the previous group although defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was seen cleaning out his office Sunday.

Beamer says it’s his belief that game plans need to be able to be shaped to fit personnel, on both sides of the ball, and that he’ll high coordinators that are experienced in xs and os while also bringing assistant coaches that are good recruiters, a reputation he’s developed in his two decades as an assistant coach at high-level programs.

He spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach/offense to Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma. He noted he’ll work with that team in the final two weeks of its regular season and then determine his best course from there while recruiting virtually for USC.

Other stops as an assistant, in addition to South Carolina, include Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia, and Virginia Tech, where he worked for his father, and legendary Hokies head coach, Frank Beamer.