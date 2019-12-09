Fmr. USC QB Bentley to transfer to Utah

TAMPA, FL – JANUARY 1: Quarterback Jake Bentley #19 of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks for a receiver during the third quarter of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on January 1, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – Jake Bentley announced Monday evening that he’ll finish his college career at Utah.

Bentley made his plans to depart from South Carolina clear following the Gamecocks’ season. He’ll graduate later this month and have a year of immediate eligibility to play for the Utes.

Bentley was injured at the conclusion of USC’s opening loss against North Carolina and did not return to action.

Utah is 65th in FBS passing yards per game at 235.5.

Bentley passed for 7,527 yards and 55 touchdowns in his South Carolina career.

