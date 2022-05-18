COLUMBIA – Charlotte scored eight runs in the fifth inning to defeat the University of South Carolina baseball team, 8-3, Tuesday night (May 17) to close out the Gamecocks’ 2022 home schedule.

Carolina took a 3-0 lead with RBI’s from Kevin Madden (first inning), Braylen Wimmer (third inning) and Josiah Sightler ), but Charlotte, scored eight runs off five hits in the fifth, capped by a grand slam from Will Butcher.

Talmadge LeCroy had two of Carolina’s eight hits on the night. The loss went to Aidan Hunter , who allowed four runs on four hits. Matthew Becker started the game for the Gamecocks, striking out four in four hitless innings. Cam Tringali threw two scoreless frames, while CJ Weins and John Gilreath each pitched one shutout inning.

POSTGAME NOTES

Carolina was 21-12 at Founders Park this season.

All five seniors played in tonight’s game.

Brandt Belk had his first triple of the season to lead off the first.

Becker now has 67 strikeouts in 46.1 innings pitched.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Gainesville, Fla., to face Florida for a three-game series starting Thursday night (May 19) at 7 p.m.