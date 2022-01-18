Big second half for Arkansas dooms USC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 19 points, JD Notae added 17 and Arkansas cruised to a 75-59 victory over South Carolina. It was the third consecutive win for Arkansas (13-5, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), yet it ended a string of 1,092 games with at least one made 3-pointer. The last time the Razorbacks didn’t hit a 3 was when they went 0 of 2 at Texas on Jan. 7, 1989. Arkansas was 0 of 11 from distance against the Gamecocks.

Devin Carter scored 20 points to lead South Carolina (10-7, 1-4), which has lost three straight.

An 18-1 Arkansas run turned the game. The Razorbacks outscored the Gamecocks 42-19 over the final 20 minutes.

