Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 69-40 win over Ole Miss

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Mississippi guard Donnetta Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th straight double-double and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi.

The game Thursday was a makeup from a postponed contest earlier this month and took the place of South Carolina’s yearly game with No. 10 UConn.

But Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley didn’t want to miss a chance to chase down SEC leader Tennessee and subbed in the Rebels. Boston made sure her team took full advantage of the opportunity, winning their 14th straight in the series.

42 of the team’s 69 points came off the bench, something Staley praised following the win.

“A switch went off and they just are making the commitment to be better, to perform better, to be more efficient, to defend [and] to not turn the ball over. So we’re becoming a more complete basketball team.”

South Carolina (19-1, 7-1) will travel to take on Florida Sunday, January 30 at noon.