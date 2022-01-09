Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina to 74-54 win over Kentucky

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) drives to the hoop against Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina improved to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 74-54 victory over No. 21 Kentucky.

For Boston, it was her ninth straight game with double-figure points and rebounds to match a program record. Zia Cooke had a game-high 19 points for the Gamecocks, who won their fifth straight over Kentucky.

Wildcats top scorer Rhyne Howard was held to nine points on 2-of-14 shooting. She came in second in the Southeastern Conference in scoring. Robyn Benton had 11 points for the Wildcats.