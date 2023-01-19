NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 96-48 for its 25th straight victory.

Boston notched her fourth straight double-double and 12th this season, giving the reigning AP national player of the year 72 for her career. That matches the program record set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982.

South Carolina also evened up the all-time series at 21 with the Gamecocks’ 15th straight victory, including seven straight at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Gamecocks hadn’t been tied with Vanderbilt since splitting the first games in 1991-92.

