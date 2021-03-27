Burgess delivers walk-off winner as Gamecocks upset Gators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The No. 20 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated No. 5 Florida 9-8 Saturday after Collin Burgess drove in Jeff Heinrich on and RBI double in the 14th inning.
Burgess finished 4-7 on the night with the one RBI to clinch the win.
Braylen Wimmer went 4-7 with 3 RBI to pace the Gamecocks, including his game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning.
South Carolina (14-6, 2-2) handed Florida (16-6, 3-1) its first conference loss of the season. Game two of the series will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon before they conclude the series on Sunday, March 28.