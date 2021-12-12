Carter, Reese help rally South Carolina over Florida State

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — James Reese V and Devin Carter combined for 23 second-half points and South Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to edge Florida State 66-65.

Carter’s bucket with three minutes left gave the Gamecocks the lead for good and they held on when Malik Osborne missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer. Carter finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Reese added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Wildens Leveque had 10 points.  Osborne led the Seminoles, who lost their third straight, with 15 points with three 3-pointers plus nine rebounds.

Caleb Mills added 13 points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store