Clarke adds to NCAA HR lead in USC win

on its way to a 9-4 win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night (March 30) at Founders Park.

The first six Gamecock batters reached base. Brady Allen singled to open the frame. Braylen Wimmer then reached on a bunt single. Josiah Sightler doubled in a run and Wes Clarke belted his 14th home run of the year to make it 4-0. Allen makes it 5-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly.

The two teams traded runs in the fourth and George Callil made it 7-1 with a home run to left. The Runnin’ Bulldogs plated runs in the sixth, eighth and ninth and Carolina finished its scoring in the seven on Brady Allen’s sixth home run of the year.

Jack Mahoney earned the win on the mound, striking out six, allowing five hits and a run in four innings. Jackson Phipps struck out five in two innings of relief.

At the plate, Allen, Wimmer, Sightler, Eyster and Mendham had two hits apiece, while Clarke and Allen drove in three runs apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES

Clarke continues to add on to his national home run lead and now has a team-best 30 RBI.

Eight different Gamecocks now have home runs after Callil’s on Tuesday.

Mahoney becomes the ninth Gamecock pitcher to earn a win this season.

UP NEXT

Carolina heads to Athens, Ga., to face Georgia in a three-game SEC series, starting Friday night (April 2) at 6 p.m. at Foley Field.