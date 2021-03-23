Clarke his nation-leading 11th homer in USC win

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team opened a five-game homestand with an 8-3 win over The Citadel Tuesday night (March 23) at Founders Park. Will Sanders struck out a career-high 10 batters and the Gamecocks scored six runs in the first three innings in the victory.

Wes Clarke belted his 11th home run of the season in the first, a two-run shot. Colin Burgess brought in Andrew Eyster with a single up the middle in the second and Jeff Heinrich cleared the bases with an opposite-field double in the third.