Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64

by: Associated Press

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship.

Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers. South Carolina had its best showing of the young season from beyond the arc, making 9 of 27.

The Gamecocks are 16-for-69 from deep in three games. Josh Anderson scored 16 points to lead four Hilltoppers into double-figure scoring.

Jairus Hamilton added 13 with three steals, Dayvion McKnight 11 with four steals and Jaylen Butz scored 10 with three steals.

