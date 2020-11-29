Couisnard scores 20, South Carolina beats Tulsa 69-58

USC Gamecocks

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

South Carolina’s AJ Lawson (00) celebrates with Jermaine Couisnard (5) and T.J. Moss (1) after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points, AJ Lawson added 17 points, and South Carolina beat Tulsa 69-58 in the Hall of Fame Classic.

South Carolina trailed 51-49 with 10:47 left after Tulsa’s 11-3 run. But the Gamecocks answered with a 15-0 spurt to push their lead into double figures for the rest of the way.

Tulsa went scoreless for nine-plus minutes in the second half, missing 13 consecutive field goals. Brandon Rachal scored 14 points for Tulsa, and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Elijah Joiner each added 11 points.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

