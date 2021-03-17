Davidson downs USC on the diamond

USC Gamecocks

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usc gamecocks_20568

Davidson scored five times in the third inning and moved on to a 9-4 victory over South Carolina Wednesday night at Founders Park in Columbia.

The loss, USC’s fourth straight following a 9-0 start, snapped a 24-game winning streak against the Wildcats and was Davidson’s first win against South Carolina since 1975.

Wes Clarke homered in the seventh inning for USC’s final run. It was Clarke’s 10th of the season, moving him into the NCAA lead.

South Carolina opens SEC play this weekend at second-ranked Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Madness Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store