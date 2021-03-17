Davidson downs USC on the diamond

Davidson scored five times in the third inning and moved on to a 9-4 victory over South Carolina Wednesday night at Founders Park in Columbia.

The loss, USC’s fourth straight following a 9-0 start, snapped a 24-game winning streak against the Wildcats and was Davidson’s first win against South Carolina since 1975.

Wes Clarke homered in the seventh inning for USC’s final run. It was Clarke’s 10th of the season, moving him into the NCAA lead.

South Carolina opens SEC play this weekend at second-ranked Vanderbilt.