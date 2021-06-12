Dawn Staley a candidate for Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy

FILE- In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley participates in the school anthem after an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in Columbia, S.C. The veteran Gamecocks coach was announced as The Associated Press women’s basketball coach of the year Monday, March 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

According to a report on the Athletic website, current Gamecock Women’s Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley is a candidate for the current Portland Trail Blazers head coaching vacancy.

On Saturday, The Charleston Post & Courier confirmed with a source at South Carolina, that the Blazers have requested and were granted permission to speak with Coach Staley about their head coaching opening.

Dawn Staley is currently in Puerto Rico coaching the United States women’s team in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament.

In Dawn Staley’s 13 seasons in Columbia, she has won a National Championship and 6 of the last 7 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament titles.

Staley is under contract through the 2024-2025 season and is set to make $1.8 million dollars this coming season.