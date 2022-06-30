SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Former Chapman Panther and University of South Carolina Gamecock Deebo Samuel returned to the Upstate Thursday to host his youth football camp at Spartanburg High School.

The All-Pro NFL receiver entering his fourth season greeted kids and their families, posed for photos, and ran a variety of drills throughout the event.

380 kids between the ages of six and 16 attended the camp, which began in 2019.

The current 49ers wideout declined to speak to the media at the event. He’s currently seeking a new contract and requested a trade earlier this offseason.