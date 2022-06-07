(AP) – All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel ended his offseason holdout by reporting for the first day of mandatory minicamp for the San Francisco 49ers.

Samuel had skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason after telling ESPN in April that he wanted to be traded but showed up for the first day of a three-day minicamp.

Skipping the camp could have led to a fine of nearly $100,000.

Samuel wasn’t the only star player who returned to the Niners for the mandatory portion of the offseason. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and star edge rusher Nick Bosa also rejoined the team this week.