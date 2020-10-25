Despite big night for Harris, USC falls to LSU

South Carolina quarterback Collin Hill (15) is brought down by LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari (8) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WSPA) – Kevin Harris ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, but the South Carolina Gamecocks fell to LSU, 52-24 Saturday night.

Collin Hill finished completing 12 of 22 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown and one interception. No receiver tallied more than two catches as Keveon Mullins led all wideouts with two grabs for 101 yards on the night.

LSU’s T.J. Finley completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards, adding two touchdowns and one interception.

With the win LSU evens its record at 2-2 while the Gamecocks fall to 2-3.